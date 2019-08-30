Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.54 Million; Ctc Lowered Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $32.76 Million as Stock Declined

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $296.78. About 4.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 193,002 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.66 million, up from 184,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 21.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1,326 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.11% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc reported 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Cap holds 0.34% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Natl Bank & has 2,706 shares. 383 are held by Edge Wealth Management Llc. Sta Wealth Lc owns 850 shares. Main Street Limited owns 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,128 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa accumulated 89,956 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd reported 232,973 shares stake. Oak Ridge Invs owns 22,409 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 2,167 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Co Ny holds 1,036 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 242 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 510,595 shares to 741,860 shares, valued at $123.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 26,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares to 41,034 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).