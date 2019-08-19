Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group Cl A (NXST) by $324,000; Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position as Share Price Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NXST) by 56.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 68,926 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 1.14M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – IAG, Pearson lead FTSE 100 rebound while HSBC drags; 25/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Electra Private Equity plc; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/05/2018 – SPIE SA SPIE.PA : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – RESPONSIBILITIES OF CONDUCT AND VALUES COMMITTEE AND PHILANTHROPIC AND COMMUNITY INVESTMENT OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE WILL BE REASSIGNED; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT SAYS HSBC SHARE BUYBACK POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED; 31/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 70 ROUBLES FROM 65 ROUBLES; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – CO EXPECTS $2 BLN BUYBACK TO BE THE ONLY SHARE BUY-BACK THAT CO ANNOUNCES IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 75,500 shares to 410,979 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Line Corp by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

