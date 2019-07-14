Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $3.08 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sentiment Is 1.25

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 1,733 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 5,568 shares with $9.92M value, up from 3,835 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $990.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 211 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 169 decreased and sold their stock positions in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 352.95 million shares, up from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Oilwell Varco Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 138 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,033 shares to 9,822 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,453 shares and now owns 114,607 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Wednesday, January 23 report.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 4.23M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.