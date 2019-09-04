Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding by $519,112 as Share Value Declined; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder New South Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54 million, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 707,986 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 1.90M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 3,782 are owned by Asset. Pub Sector Pension Board has 14,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 121,956 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 2,574 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Llc reported 2.37% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kentucky-based Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.64% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has 80 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 336,369 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.04% or 134,820 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 159 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Geode Management Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2.42 million shares.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $148.02 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xylem to participate in the 2019 Baltusrol Executive Summit – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 15.30 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.