Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Cut Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $356,900

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 31.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,300 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 9,337 shares with $783,000 value, down from 13,637 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 96,680 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 114,607 shares with $18.31 million value, down from 117,060 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $74.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 82,771 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 12,400 shares to 76,387 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,087 shares and now owns 119,805 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 30,616 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 4.15 million shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 198,397 shares. 1,363 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Fragasso Grp holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 7,840 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 2.61M shares or 0% of the stock. Haverford Tru has 0.89% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Nbt Bancshares N A New York has 1.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 114 were reported by Cls Limited Com. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,312 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First National Trust owns 34,447 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.13M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 0.38% above currents $171.51 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.16 million for 32.24 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 56.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 28,248 shares to 55,991 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 120,150 shares. Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) was raised too.