Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $916,735; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Brown Advisory Securities Llc

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 75,766 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 64,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 6.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,496 shares to 3,076 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 37,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,937 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

