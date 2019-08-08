Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $395,010; Market Valuation Declined; Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.42 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 169,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 172,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 1.15 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 268,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 3.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,191 shares to 271,449 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year's $0.87 per share. XLNX's profit will be $237.45M for 28.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 111,706 shares to 131,640 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,146 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL).