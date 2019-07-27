Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $390,027; Valuation Rose; Hilton Capital Management Cut Its Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holding by $11.73 Million as Stock Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.07M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares to 213,093 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 228,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); results reflect the continued progress in balance sheet transition and financial center consolidation strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH) by 2,993 shares to 6,523 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VBR).