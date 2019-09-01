Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Its New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Stake; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 54.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 373,568 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 314,772 shares with $40.57M value, down from 688,340 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $110.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 102,782 shares as New York Times Co Cl A (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 528,342 shares with $17.36 million value, up from 425,560 last quarter. New York Times Co Cl A now has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.48M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schulhoff & Co Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harbour Inv Management Limited owns 17,324 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Management holds 1.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,833 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt stated it has 93,903 shares. Fagan Associate reported 32,937 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. 2.74M are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Btr Cap Mngmt holds 2.12% or 85,608 shares. Town And Country Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Monroe Savings Bank Tru Mi reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roosevelt Inv Group owns 3,053 shares. Addenda Capital Inc reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability reported 29,541 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Llc holds 112,143 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $130.24 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

