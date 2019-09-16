Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Its New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Stake by $815,968; Pg&E (PCG) Holding Raised by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07 million, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 540,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.98M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.08 million, up from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98 million shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company reported 47,492 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 5.98 million shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 6.09 million shares for 6.81% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Com owns 6,809 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Incorporated invested in 137,659 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd reported 1.23% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jet Capital Investors LP holds 970,000 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 12.56M shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 43,230 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 11,696 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 888,882 shares. 855 were reported by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,146 are held by Stifel Finance Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 17,512 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 75,726 shares. 381,572 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Citadel Limited Company invested in 1.03 million shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 37,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Atika Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 42,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1 are held by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.41% or 6.77 million shares in its portfolio. 36,859 are held by Partner Invest Management L P. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 65 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

