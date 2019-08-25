Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (CNRAF) Shorts Down By 5.49%

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 1,733 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 5,568 shares with $9.92 million value, up from 3,835 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $865.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. CNRAF’s SI was 294,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 311,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2945 days are for VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s short sellers to cover CNRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vicinity Centres is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in Australian retail property with a focus on shopping centers.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

