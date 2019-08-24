Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $327,990; Saba Capital Management LP Holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Has Lifted by $10.13 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 33,133 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 110,217 shares stake. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Parametric Associate holds 23,758 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 2,568 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 24,953 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 65,924 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Cohen Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs invested in 0% or 96,929 shares. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 550,936 shares. Mariner Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 22,189 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 1.55 million shares to 469,834 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 5.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,418 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,428 shares to 20,470 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Funds Growth Et (VUG).

