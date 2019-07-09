Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake by $1.09 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Upped by Scharf Investments Llc

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,280 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 33,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 626,054 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.54. About 469,988 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,190 shares to 311,554 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 9,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

