Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.07 Million as Share Price Declined; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Commerce Bank Raised Holding by $22.70 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 22,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, down from 221,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge

Commerce Bank increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 485.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 226,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 273,719 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50M, up from 46,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 776,145 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.43% or 14,345 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power invested in 4.26% or 290,960 shares. Millennium Management Limited invested in 0.12% or 565,572 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 340,604 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested in 8.09% or 137,170 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 6,144 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,221 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 154,987 shares. Moreover, Thompson Invest Management Inc has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,267 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 85,757 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 1.78 million shares or 1.21% of the stock. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 123,442 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Park National Corp Oh invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 7,010 shares to 249,618 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 20,605 shares to 232,454 shares, valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,177 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).