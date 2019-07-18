Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $1.09 Million; As Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Stock Price Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.85 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 259,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 606,789 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 866,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 766,375 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 18/05/2018 – WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP WYN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $116; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Reinstates Three Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. Debt Ratings; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TRADING CHIEF SEES HEDGE FUND, DERIVATIVES FOCUS; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 22/03/2018 – Investors should see February’s market jitters as a wake-up call that some risks still exist in an otherwise strong economy, according to Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS CONFIRMS WILL WIND DOWN STRATEGIC RESOLUTION UNIT BY END-2018

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,280 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 33,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 47,212 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares to 36.14M shares, valued at $931.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,742 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 33,933 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dubuque Financial Bank Tru Communication invested in 0% or 25 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co owns 20,385 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc invested in 9,590 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ameritas Partners invested in 8,007 shares or 0.04% of the stock. S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 22,840 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 27,200 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 46,425 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2,051 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 8,577 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited. House Ltd Liability holds 2,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

