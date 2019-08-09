Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $390,027 as Share Price Rose; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.86 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 14.10 million shares traded or 49.84% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG) by 4,920 shares to 14,848 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:UL) by 18,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 2.87% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 49,624 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 84,749 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 685,232 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 11,500 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y holds 5,018 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Llc holds 0.04% or 208 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 238,889 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.32% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jump Trading Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,968 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,651 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 8,873 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 2,110 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 12,257 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Keybank National Association Oh owns 21,249 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 483,209 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,592 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Waddell And Reed Financial owns 646,664 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 34,479 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Co has 2.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Iberiabank Corp has 17,533 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has 12,425 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Insur Tx has invested 0.62% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% or 45,140 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $865.44M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.