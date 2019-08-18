Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position by $652,471; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Price Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Its Position by $4.27 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 84,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 89,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 439,990 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 400,898 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,000 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

