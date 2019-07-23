Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) Stake; Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted Its Immunogen (IMGN) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Immunogen Inc (IMGN) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 861,500 shares as Immunogen Inc (IMGN)’s stock declined 60.81%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 7.04M shares with $19.09 million value, up from 6.18 million last quarter. Immunogen Inc now has $337.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 1.08M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 06/04/2018 – Maple Leaf Foods: Katherine N. Lemon, Jonathan W.F. McCain Nominated to Board; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD l Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Synaffix Further Strengthens Its Scientific Advisory Board with the Addition of John Lambert PhD, Former CSO of ImmunoGen; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – WENTWORTH RESOURCES LTD WRLT.OL – APPOINTMENT OF KATHERINE ROE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN – UPDATED DATA FROM CARBOPLATIN DOSE-ESCALATION COHORT DEMONSTRATE INCREASED RESPONSE RATE AND DURABLE BENEFIT WITH LONGER-TERM FOLLOW UP

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 18,277 shares as Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL)’s stock rose 10.19%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 196,915 shares with $11.37M value, up from 178,638 last quarter. Unilever Plc Sp Adr now has $164.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 391,430 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IMGN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. H.C. Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). 1.43M are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 350,000 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 9,046 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 622,135 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Alps Advsrs reported 360,111 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). 20,300 are held by Jefferies Ltd. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 314,792 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 1.77 million shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 15,767 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) stake by 100,147 shares to 48,767 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1.

