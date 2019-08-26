Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Stryker (SYK) Holding by $1.56 Million; Antero Resources (AR) Holder United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Its Holding by $4.28 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 138,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42M, up from 130,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $216.51. About 256,698 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 534,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 247,120 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 781,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.135. About 4.65M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,453 shares to 114,607 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,034 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 73,700 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd has 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Perkins Coie Tru Communications owns 17,791 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Company has 169,591 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 171,339 shares. Moreover, Mu Invests Com Limited has 4.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hartline Investment Corporation holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 15,103 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 5,660 shares. First holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,586 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management holds 0.67% or 3,216 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.07% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 193,391 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.17% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Connors Investor Inc has 0.62% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has 1,239 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.