Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Nova Measuring Instruments LTD Has 1.48 Sentiment

Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 21 trimmed and sold holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 10.40 million shares, up from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nova Measuring Instruments LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 9,087 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 119,805 shares with $14.13 million value, up from 110,718 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 4.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 1,800 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for 296,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 1.61 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 0.42% invested in the company for 681,517 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $799.52 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

More notable recent Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:NVMI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Nova Measuring’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nova Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) stake by 1,185 shares to 7,202 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 5,899 shares and now owns 28,064 shares. Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.41% above currents $137.35 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.