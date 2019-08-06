Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; Catalyst Capital Advisors Upped Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $660,000; Share Price Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 138,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, up from 130,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $207.8. About 246,569 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 342,767 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 09/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 18/04/2018 – Sanofi CFO Jerome Contamine to Depart Later This Year; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 0.13% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 1,190 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 6,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Professional Advisory Service has invested 3.69% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Creative Planning has 25,023 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 2.27% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 5.73 million were reported by Franklin. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 15,681 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.21% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 264,968 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fenimore Asset invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd holds 4,863 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,033 shares to 9,822 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,336 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).