Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.15 Million Its American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Holding; Pacad Investment LTD Has Boosted Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Position By $383,125

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) stake by 129.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 134,485 shares as American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 237,960 shares with $4.02 million value, up from 103,475 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters New now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 926,282 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) stake by 161.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 15,325 shares as Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 24,800 shares with $630,000 value, up from 9,475 last quarter. Pilgrims Pride Corp New now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 225,540 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S HAS SUPPORT OF BOND HOLDERS FOR ACQUISITIONS: CFO; 17/04/2018 – iAnthus Completes Full Acquisition of Pilgrim Rock, Provides Update on its Massachusetts Operations; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: CHG PPC Intrmdte II LLC Rtgs Unchngd On Add-On; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – Greece’s PPC says Chinese firms interested in coal-fired plants sale; 07/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Closes $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year over year increase for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – Greece’s PPC calls investors to express interest for coal-fired units; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 32.09% above currents $16.05 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. UBS maintained the shares of AEO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Thursday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,576 shares to 243,042 valued at $33.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 3,781 shares and now owns 91,441 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PPC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 48.26 million shares or 7.65% more from 44.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 10,022 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 25,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 4.97M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) or 412,885 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 26,700 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 52,341 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 91,250 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 14,664 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Quantitative Inv Management Llc stated it has 132,123 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% or 10.45 million shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 24,851 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 870,438 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Pilgrim`s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pilgrim`s Pride has $3600 highest and $3400 lowest target. $35’s average target is 9.79% above currents $31.88 stock price. Pilgrim`s Pride had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 20 to “Outperform”. Mizuho maintained the shares of PPC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

