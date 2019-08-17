Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.23 Million Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; Broadfin Capital Decreased By $690,150 Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 138,030 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 5.96%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.91M shares with $11.19 million value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $238.89 million valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 158,503 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 7,038 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 150,102 shares with $26.34 million value, up from 143,064 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma has $19 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -21.08% below currents $10.77 stock price. Recro Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 43,446 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 237,507 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 950,874 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Management reported 11,353 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 5,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 64,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 91,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 57,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,562 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 51,261 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Bank Of America De holds 23,094 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Lc invested in 41,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 21.30% above currents $150.31 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.