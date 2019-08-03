Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake by $652,471; Shares Declined; Mangrove Partners Upped Its Stake in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $943,390

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $0.0806 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9494. About 201,848 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 84,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 89,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 937,535 shares traded or 71.58% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

