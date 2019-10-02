Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased By $3.16 Million Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 27.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 313,327 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 825,012 shares with $24.64 million value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $9.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.47M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 26/04/2018 – OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 6.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 11,966 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 168,583 shares with $44.60M value, down from 180,549 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $267.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $263.43. About 2.58M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 60,000 shares to 460,000 valued at $17.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 36,439 shares and now owns 76,439 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.24M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $2300 lowest target. $31.60’s average target is 35.91% above currents $23.25 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on November 14, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “It Is Not â€˜Game Overâ€™ for Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 16.08% above currents $263.43 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $27400 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.38% or 6,306 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Management Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.96% or 30,817 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 3.05M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,645 shares. Security National Trust Company reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 640,013 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 805 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 325 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.43 million shares. Condor Capital stated it has 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress has invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Management Lc invested in 549,932 shares. 444,394 were accumulated by Axa. Jnba Advisors reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Visa (NYSE: $V) and Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) Reluctant to Defend Libra? FINMA Open to Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Despite Crypto Misgivings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 32.60 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 675 shares to 6,243 valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 25,925 shares and now owns 73,746 shares. New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) was raised too.