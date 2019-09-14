Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $313,823; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Its Stake by $1.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 22,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.87 million, up from 208,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 193,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,441 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 95,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 772,165 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru holds 0.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 29,701 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Twin Cap Management holds 0.62% or 105,630 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 190,543 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 47,595 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 0.45% or 18,072 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 2,600 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 3,432 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 16.46M shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 14,130 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd invested in 64,866 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 25,925 shares to 73,746 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,613 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 181,081 shares to 752,384 shares, valued at $25.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 83,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,762 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 22,780 shares. Moreover, Proshare Llc has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Inc Ar holds 7,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 16,184 shares. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Company De owns 53,455 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 24,250 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Greenwood Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,683 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 701,978 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 15,568 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,082 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 104,571 shares. Pnc Financial stated it has 153,599 shares. Verition Fund Ltd invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).