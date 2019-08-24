Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Dodge & Cox Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 61,335 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Dodge & Cox holds 768,690 shares with $63.93 million value, down from 830,025 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 26.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,046 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $893,000 value, down from 18,780 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 55,738 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Channing Cap Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Annex Advisory Limited Liability holds 23,110 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,340 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 3.48M shares. Arga Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bellecapital Intll Limited has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,013 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.36% or 557,347 shares in its portfolio. 22,586 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability. 21,945 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 6,174 are owned by Hilltop. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mawer Invest Mgmt reported 830,863 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 6,519 shares to 243,152 valued at $32.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 8,780 shares and now owns 47,821 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 28.94% above currents $62.51 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. As per Sunday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $78 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Dodge & Cox increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 307,750 shares to 5.00M valued at $467.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) stake by 3.59 million shares and now owns 58.53 million shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,096 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.76% stake. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 42,920 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Addison Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 40,369 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,997 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs holds 3,882 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 34,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap Mngmt Inc reported 6,157 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 408,757 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Com has invested 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 37,792 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 34,679 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 2.62 million were reported by Sanders Limited Company.