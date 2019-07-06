Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $374,768; Capital Advisors Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $6.15 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 1,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,621 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 17,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,780 shares to 47,821 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG) by 4,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 493,600 shares to 164,892 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,420 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

