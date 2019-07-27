Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Cut By $3.07 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Shorts Raised By 4.99%

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had an increase of 4.99% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.99% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 327,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 129,659 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 65.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Expects Little to no Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES CURRENT $575 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP); 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas: Effect of Recent FERC Revised Policy Statement Limited to MLPs That Own Interstate Pipelines; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MLN CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MLN TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 22,091 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 199,700 shares with $27.92M value, down from 221,791 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,190 shares to 311,554 valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 9,777 shares and now owns 212,503 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.78 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.