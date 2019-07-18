Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position By $1.23 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Sentiment Is 0.86

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 7,038 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 150,102 shares with $26.34M value, up from 143,064 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 204,363 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Hologic Inc (HOLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 153 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 177 reduced and sold their stock positions in Hologic Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 253.74 million shares, down from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hologic Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 141 Increased: 101 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,223 are owned by Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware has 3,054 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 45 shares. Fiduciary Commerce has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charter Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 27,619 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 48,488 shares. Assetmark reported 2,696 shares stake. Bowen Hanes accumulated 4,450 shares. 149,628 were reported by Renaissance Group Lc. 5,973 were reported by First Midwest State Bank Tru Division.

Among 3 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 13 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,464 shares to 32,336 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 4,321 shares and now owns 84,947 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 524,272 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. for 10.76 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 5,906 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.99% invested in the company for 15.64 million shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 207,370 shares.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.