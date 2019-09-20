Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Its Novo (NVO) Position by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lifted Stake

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 73,746 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.80 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9,288 shares to 18,776 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate Bd Etf (SCHZ) by 34,835 shares to 2,713 shares, valued at $143,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,922 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Short High Yield (SJB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.