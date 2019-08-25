Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $861,520 as Market Valuation Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $759,500

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 25,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 186,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 177,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,882 shares to 323,542 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 9,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

