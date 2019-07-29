Rexnord (RXN) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (MTLS) Shorts Raised By 0.37%

Analysts expect Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report $0.43 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. RXN’s profit would be $45.28M giving it 17.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Rexnord Corporation’s analysts see -15.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 648,336 shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C

Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS) had an increase of 0.37% in short interest. MTLS’s SI was 1.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.37% from 1.22M shares previously. With 134,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s short sellers to cover MTLS’s short positions. The SI to Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares’s float is 6.69%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 144,346 shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 25.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Materialise NV has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is -2.74% below currents $20.05 stock price. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 206.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It has a 105.32 P/E ratio. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.