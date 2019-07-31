Rexnord New (RXN) Stock Price Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Holding; W P Carey (WPC) Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 36,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 380,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 869,064 shares traded or 50.39% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 73,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 605,320 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 14,350 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 735 shares. Capital World reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Prudential Fincl holds 118,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 11,293 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 247,195 shares. Paradigm Management Inc holds 0.18% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 80,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 185,577 shares. Moors Cabot has 11,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 57,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 268,866 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 960,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). First Interstate Bank owns 357 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 647,537 shares to 7.08 million shares, valued at $644.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 24,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,740 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rexnord Reports Q1 FY2020 Financial Results and Affirms FY2020 Operating Outlook – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Rexnord Corp (RXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W. P. Carey: Why Now Is The Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 96 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.22M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 22,600 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn. 5,046 were reported by Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Lc has 0.47% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 21,387 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,709 shares. Maple Mngmt holds 16,000 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,610 shares. New England Invest And Retirement invested in 5.92% or 165,393 shares. Kistler holds 0.04% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,235 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications stated it has 126,086 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53,700 shares to 142,000 shares, valued at $54.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).