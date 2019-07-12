Rexnord New (RXN) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Upped Its Holding by $775,150 as Shares Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 31,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 966,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.30 million, up from 935,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 297,771 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 150,986 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 76,770 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 4.32 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.03% or 139,640 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 509 shares. 54,290 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. 914,096 were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0.17% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 1.51 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 113,939 shares. Moreover, Intll has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 241,528 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 0.02% or 385,010 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 132,340 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9.49M shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability holds 0.98% or 68,311 shares.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Rexnord (RXN) to Sell VAG Business to AURELIUS Equity Opportunities – StreetInsider.com” on October 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rexnord to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets’ 2019 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Business Wire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barnes Group Inc. (B) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexnord Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares to 13,171 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 76,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,427 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “28 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aircastle Announces Retirement of Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 – PR Newswire” published on September 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle (AYR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 104,200 shares stake. Bain Capital Credit LP accumulated 241,036 shares or 6.87% of the stock. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Lc has invested 0.11% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Raymond James Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 713,873 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 13,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Limited Company has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 3,336 shares. 13,501 were reported by Frontier Investment Communications. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 49,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.13% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Kbc Gru Nv owns 99,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 558,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 353,233 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 409,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,162 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.