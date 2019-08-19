Rexnord New (RXN) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $375,000 as Market Value Rose; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $2.62 Million as Share Price Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.43M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 183,171 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 54,290 shares. United Fincl Advisers Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.93 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Numerixs Inc invested 0.06% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 241,528 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 67,617 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 152,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 22,873 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 95,210 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 205,596 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 461,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 357 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rexnord to Participate in Gabelli & Company Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 65,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares to 328,864 shares, valued at $36.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Are These 3 Energy Stocks a Bargain? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.