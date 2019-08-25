Rexnord New (RXN) Share Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Holding; Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 260.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 62,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 86,076 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 23,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 692,682 shares traded or 17.25% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 365,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.93M, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.83 million shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 525,721 shares to 531,710 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,556 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association owns 10,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,503 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited accumulated 10,759 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 125,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 334,500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Management Llc reported 571,380 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 52,191 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 77,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.71M shares. Asset One Com Ltd reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 620,363 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Walleye Trading Lc reported 8,025 shares.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does SemGroup Corporation’s (NYSE:SEMG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Responds to Alinda Capital 13D Filing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on SemGroup Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 145,037 shares to 8,963 shares, valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,970 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.19 million shares. Prudential Financial has 118,319 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 67,693 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 87,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). American Century Inc has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Macquarie Gru has 0.06% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 1.38M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 160,104 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 228,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company reported 0% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Paradigm Management Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 34,395 shares.