Rexnord New (RXN) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Stake by $1.89 Million; As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Luminus Management Cut Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 2.92M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 75,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 170,402 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 246,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 455,014 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 2.05M shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,119 shares to 106,854 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 33,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).