Rexnord New (RXN) Holder Gotham Asset Management Lifted Stake by $1.86 Million; Country Club Trust Company Holds Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 1.02 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 74,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,079 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 74,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 481,922 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,444 shares to 17,449 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,677 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis, France-based fund reported 23,133 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 131,198 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 609,044 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 30,557 shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,723 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rech & has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 450 are owned by Security. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 550 were reported by Vestor Ltd Liability. Investec Asset Mngmt North America owns 14,166 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell Loewy has 3.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mathes Company reported 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3.25 million shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 84,087 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 73,381 shares to 191,351 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,308 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 30,000 shares stake. Putnam Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Regions Corp invested in 13,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.74M shares. King Luther Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 139,640 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 11,500 shares. Broadview Advsrs holds 333,956 shares. 160,104 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 54,290 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 357 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 228,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0% or 78,922 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 3.37 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.