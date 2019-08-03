Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Position Lifted by Equitec Specialists Llc; As Owens & Minor New (OMI) Stock Declined, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.92 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 610,296 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 730,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 403,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 950,516 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 16/05/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘B+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Owens & Minor 7Y TLB for Halyard Health Acq; Mtg 4/18

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Northern Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 58,000 shares. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 430,278 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Co reported 119,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 149,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 11,293 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.06% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 881,885 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 160,104 shares. Amer Century Cos invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 38,792 shares in its portfolio.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,052 shares to 57,572 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mf (NYSE:TSM) by 62,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Chile S A.

