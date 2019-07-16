Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Holder Equitec Specialists Boosted Position; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position Has Boosted by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 660,040 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 327,116 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $92,750 activity.

