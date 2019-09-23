Rexnord New (Call) (RXN) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Position by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Share Price Declined, Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (RXN) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 228,753 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 949,819 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – U.SFDA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA AND HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF OCT 5, 2018 UNDER PDUFA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24

Virginia Retirement System Et Al. 28,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Amer Century Inc holds 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 29,173 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 160,966 shares or 6.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.81M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co by 107,844 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 556,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp.

Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Diamond Hill Incorporated. 489,329 are held by Diamond Hill Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 90,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.