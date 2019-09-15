Rexnord New (Call) (RXN) Share Value Rose While Equitec Specialists Decreased Stake; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 123,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 516,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.02M, up from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 1.70M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Outlines Importance of Reconstituting the Bd as Gaming Commissions Apply Scrutiny to the Co; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Filed Proxy Material Containing Attorney’s Letter Regarding Suit’s Dismissal; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – ONCE WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPENS WINDOW FOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS, INTEND TO PUT FORTH CANDIDATES INDEPENDENT OF CO, STEVE WYNN, ELAINE WYNN; 23/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED REPORT INVESTMENT; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: ‘By Recommending That Votes Be Withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS Has Placed Symbolism Ahead of Pragmatism’; 23/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS RESPONDS TO RECENT ELAINE WYNN HOLDER LETTER; 15/03/2018 – WYNN SAYS STEPHEN, ELAINE WYNN COUNSEL FILED ARUZE STIPULATION; 28/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group has bought into Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts as “a passive investor,” according to Deputy Chairman Francis Lui Yiu-tung. Galaxy announced on March 22 that it had bought a 4

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (RXN) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 562,609 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.82 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 100,188 shares to 315,603 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 54,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,150 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

