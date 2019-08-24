Rexnord Corporation (RXN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.30 N/A 1.36 21.62 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 118 2.09 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 highlights Rexnord Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rexnord Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Rexnord Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rexnord Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Rexnord Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexnord Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s consensus price target is $143.5, while its potential upside is 18.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Rexnord Corporation shares and 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation was more bullish than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Rexnord Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.