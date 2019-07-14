Rexnord Corporation (RXN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Rexnord Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rexnord Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.10% 0.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Rexnord Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation N/A 27 19.12 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Rexnord Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rexnord Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is 67.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rexnord Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Rexnord Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rexnord Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rexnord Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Rexnord Corporation.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.