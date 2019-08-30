Rexnord Corporation (RXN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Diversified Machinery company, Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Rexnord Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rexnord Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.90% 0.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Rexnord Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation N/A 28 21.62 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rexnord Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 62.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rexnord Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexnord Corporation are 2.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Rexnord Corporation has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rexnord Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rexnord Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rexnord Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.