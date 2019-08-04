Rexnord Corporation (RXN) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Contrasting side by side

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.47 N/A 1.36 21.62 CSW Industrials Inc. 61 2.95 N/A 2.99 23.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CSW Industrials Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rexnord Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Rexnord Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CSW Industrials Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rexnord Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CSW Industrials Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexnord Corporation. Its rival CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2 respectively. CSW Industrials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rexnord Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Rexnord Corporation shares and 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Rexnord Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation has weaker performance than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.