Rexnord Corporation (RXN) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Comparison side by side

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.34 N/A 1.36 21.62 ABB Ltd 19 1.39 N/A 0.68 27.65

Demonstrates Rexnord Corporation and ABB Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ABB Ltd seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rexnord Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ABB Ltd, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rexnord Corporation and ABB Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Rexnord Corporation has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ABB Ltd’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Rexnord Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rexnord Corporation and ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. Rexnord Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation had bullish trend while ABB Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Rexnord Corporation beats ABB Ltd.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.