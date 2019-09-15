Rexford (REXR) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Decreased Holding; Osmium Partners Increased Its Rosetta Stone (RST) Position by $23.38 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Rexford (REXR) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 94,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 billion, down from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Rexford for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 562,823 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 432.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.93 million, up from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 186,759 shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop (NYSE:GME) by 631,700 shares to 831,700 shares, valued at $4.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 64,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93M for 36.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

