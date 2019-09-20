Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding By $54.71 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 217.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 1.82 million shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.66 million shares with $80.92M value, up from 838,150 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.14 million shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current price of $44.35 translates into 0.42% yield. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 885,243 shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc owns 1,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 136,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17M shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 477,071 shares. Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 156,394 shares. Prudential reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Covington Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 97,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 173,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 30,336 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 184,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 32,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $124,400 were bought by Oosterman Wade on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is TDS (TDS) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 50,170 shares to 2.48 million valued at $162.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 13,681 shares and now owns 9,688 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) was reduced too.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 110.6 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $66.2M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing Of Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial acquires two industrial properties for $26.8M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.17M shares. Pnc Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 48 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.07% or 555,579 shares. Grs Limited Company owns 5.71% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 239,163 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 91,889 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Menta Cap Lc invested in 23,800 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp owns 149,381 shares. 1.65M are owned by Geode Cap Limited Liability. American Intll Grp holds 66,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 513,313 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 254,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.08% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 1.43M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt.